Passerby tried to help man fatally shot in North Las Vegas; police have no leads

A man was shot dead in North Las Vegas late Friday, and police have little information about who was responsible.

It’s not clear where the shooting occurred, but police were called about 6 p.m. to a slab of sidewalk just below a train underpass east of Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road, where a passing driver reported a man on the ground, shot.

The driver had spotted the man lying on the sidewalk, stopped to offer help, realized the man’s injuries, then rendered aid and called police. The man shot was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said the man killed was in his 20s or 30s. Detectives do not believe he was homeless.

As of Friday night, investigators weren’t sure if the shooting happened near the train overpass or if the shooting occurred in another location and the man was dumped near the overpass. No suspect was in custody.

“This is a busy road, Lake Mead,” Patty said, noting that the shooting happened a little after rush hour. “Anybody who did see or hear anything, we need those people to please come forward to help us piece this thing together.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

