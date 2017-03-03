Police in Arizona make arrest in death of North Las Vegas man

Police in Arizona arrested a man in connection with the fatal beating of a 64-year-old North Las Vegas man on New Year’s Day.

Edgar Umanzor, 31, was arrested in Arizona and extradited to Nevada, where he was booked Thursday into the Clark County Detention center on one count of open murder.

On New Year’s Day, police responded to a home in the 6100 block of Blossom Knoll Avenue, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Jones Boulevard. They found Jorge Antonio Castillo-Echeagary suffering trauma to his face. He died at the University Medical Center from sharp force injuries to the head, according to the Clark County coroner.

Police said Castillo-Echeagary was living with a woman at the time and got into a fight with Umanzor, the woman’s son, who left the home after the confrontation.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.