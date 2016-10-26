Police identify 2 suspects in northeast Las Vegas Valley homicide

Police identified two suspects Tuesday in connection with an Oct. 13 homicide in the northeast valley.

Detectives are searching for 19-year-old Jordan Delgado and 23-year-old Victor Delgado, according to a Metro media release. Police did not say whether the two suspects could be related.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 13, Daniel Villanueva, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the 6600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard near Hollywood Boulevard, police said.

Villanueva had been involved in an argument with two men, believed to be Jordan and Victor Delgado, that led to a physical fight and ended in the shooting. The two fled the scene in a small silver car prior to officers’ arrival.

A third suspect, who had been driving the vehicle, may also face charges, police said. Detectives are actively searching for a silver 2008 Mercedes-Benz with Nevada registration 04C-057.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

