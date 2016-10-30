Police investigating Halloween party homicide

A party-goer was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the northwest Valley.

Just after 2 a.m., police received a call from the 5700 block of Auborn Avenue, near Jones and Lake Mead boulevards, informing them that a man had been shot multiple times, Metro spokesman CJ Jenkins said.

Jenkins said a fight had broken out among some attendees when someone pulled a gun and began firing at the victim. The man who was died at the scene.

The suspect, thought to be male, fled from the residence and ran eastbound on Auborn, Jenkins said.

The suspect has not been located, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

