Police investigating woman’s death in central Las Vegas valley as a homicide

A woman was shot and killed in the central Las Vegas valley Sunday evening.

Homicide detectives are working to determine who shot the woman in a parking lot near 1050 E. Flamingo Road about 8:45 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said witnesses thought they heard gunfire before finding the woman near a wall behind the Cowtown Boots store near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway. They checked her pulse and called 911, he said, but paramedics said she died at the scene. Police said she appeared to be in her 20s.

“More questions than answers right now,” McGrath said.

The woman had three bags from a nearby Dollar Tree, he said, adding surveillance video had captured her inside the store. Police were going to look at other surveillance video in the area.

Paramedics told police she was shot once in the back of the head, he said.

She was found with headphones on. McGrath surmised she might have been waiting for somebody.

“It doesn’t look like she saw them coming,” he said.

He said her death didn’t appear to be the result of a robbery because she had jewelry, her phone and her purse still with her.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once next of kin have been notified.

This is the 39th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 35th investigated by Metro this year.

