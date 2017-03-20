Posted Updated 

Police investigating woman’s death in east Las Vegas as a homicide

Police investigate the scene in the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas on Sunday night. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A woman’s body was discovered Sunday evening near an east valley dollar store.

At about 8:45 p.m., police responded to a call reporting the body on the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The nature of the injuries is unclear, police said, but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased woman’s identity once next of kin have been notified.

