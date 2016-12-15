Police in Kingman, Arizona, investigate deadly shooting of man, 22

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A homicide in north Kingman on Wednesday is under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Department spokeswoman Jody Schanaman said deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 4400 block of Melody Street at 5:15 p.m. They found Matthew D. Johnson, 22, of Kingman, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office is requesting that anyone with information on the shooting to call investigators at 928-753-0753.