One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. Friday at 2108 Sunrise Ave., near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rodgers said.

A woman has been detained, Rodgers said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.