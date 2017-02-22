Posted 

Police on scene of homicide at apartment complex in northwest valley

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Officers with Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the northwest valley, according to Lt. CJ Jenkins.

Police have converged at the SkyPointe Landing Apartments, 5850 Sky Pointe Drive, near West Ann Road.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

