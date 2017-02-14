Police think fight over cell phone led to deadly stabbing in southeast valley

Las Vegas police said a woman was killed after a fight — possibly over a cell phone — in the southeast valley early Tuesday morning.

The woman, in her 40s, was stabbed near a shopping cart in front of her home on the 5900 block of Whitney Avenue, near Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue, about midnight, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide detective Lt. Dan McGrath said police had detained an uncooperative man in his 30s early Tuesday.

“He’ll be taken to headquarters, and see if he wants to tell us his side of the story,” McGrath said. “If not, then from what we have based right now, he will be arrested.”

The woman and the man knew each other, but their fight was not domestic, he said. They had been fighting over property prior to the man using a knife to stab the woman in the neck. She died at a local hospital about 12:40 a.m.

McGrath said the property in question might have been a cell phone.

After stabbing the woman, the man returned to a five-wheel trailer on the 5960 block of Dodd Street where he lives with his mother, McGrath said.

Police went to the trailer, McGrath said, and after some initial resistance, “he basically came out and surrendered to patrol officers.”

The argument started near the trailer before culminating in the stabbing on Whitney Avenue.

This is the 25th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 21st investigated by Metro this year.

