Police think juvenile fatally shot teen Sunday near West Las Vegas Library

Las Vegas police have not identified a suspect in the Sunday shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, but they think the shooter is also a juvenile.

Police said the teen was shot in the neck after an altercation near the West Las Vegas Library.

The teen was chased down and shot during the 5 p.m. incident in a parking lot near the library, located at 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He died less than a half-hour later at University Medical Center.

Metro’s investigation indicates that several juveniles were involved in the altercation with three other males when one of them pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, police said.

After the shooting, the three males ran southbound from the scene.

The teen who was killed will be identified by the Clark County corner once his relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is the 24th homicide investigated by Metro and 28th in Clark County for 2017.

