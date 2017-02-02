Psychologist booked on murder charge at Henderson jail in wife’s death

Longtime psychologist Gregory “Brent” Dennis was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2015 slaying of his wife, Henderson attorney Susan Winters.

Dennis, 54, who runs a Boulder City mental health clinic, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center with no bail at 7:49 a.m. on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

A Henderson police spokesman said Dennis was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop near Eastern Avenue and Coronado Center Drive at 7:30 a.m. as part of a “lengthy” homicide investigation.

His defense lawyer Richard Schonfeld criticized the arrest and said he would seek bail for Dennis.

“I was surprised after the district attorney’s office had already convened a grand jury that they would arrest Dr. Dennis without having secured an indictment,” Schonfeld said. “I look forward to litigating these issues.”

Attorney Anthony Sgro, who represents Winters’ parents, said the family is relieved now that Dennis is behind bars.

“Their faith in our criminal justice system has been restored, and they are grateful to the district attorney’s office, as well as the Henderson Police Department, for reopening this investigation and drawing the same conclusion that the family did, which is that Susan did not take her own life,” Sgro said.

Dennis’ arrest comes a little more than two years after the Jan. 3, 2015, death of his wife, who also was a part-time North Las Vegas judge.

The Clark County coroner’s office concluded in 2015 that Winters, 48, killed herself by consuming a lethal combination of prescription painkillers and antifreeze at the Henderson home she shared with Dennis and the couple’s two daughters.

Coroner John Fudenberg said Thursday his office has not changed the manner of Winters’ death but is continuing to look at new information authorities provided.

“We have been given information and are working with the district attorney’s office and the Henderson Police Department and doing a formal review of the case,” he said.

A Sept. 15 Las Vegas Review-Journal story raised questions about whether Winters committed suicide, disclosing that the district attorney’s office had informed Dennis that he was a target of a county grand jury investigation into his wife’s death.

In December, Henderson police executed search warrants in a reopened homicide investigation, and prosecutors began calling witnesses to the grand jury.

Two years ago, Dennis told authorities that he believed his wife killed herself, police reports show. He said he called 911 the morning of her death after he found her unresponsive in bed. Earlier, an emotionally upset Winters had been drinking and taking antidepressant medication, including Xanax, he said.

A lawsuit filed by her parents, Avis and Danny Winters of Oklahoma, blamed Dennis for her abrupt demise and called the original police investigation inadequate.

As the case unfolded, Sgro and his law partner, former District Attorney David Roger, developed evidence suggesting motives for Dennis.

Roger laid out the evidence in a 49-page investigative report, reviewed by the Review-Journal and provided to the district attorney’s office and Henderson police.

The report alleges that Dennis — not his wife, as Dennis maintained — had used the family computer before she died to do internet research about the effects of consuming antifreeze.

Dennis inherited roughly $2 million after his wife’s death, including a $1 million life insurance premium and $650,000 from her share of the family’s restaurant franchise business in Oklahoma, according to court documents. He also cashed a $180,000 check drawn from his wife’s bank account

In a copy of a sworn deposition obtained by the Review-Journal, Dennis disclosed his own personal problems. He admitted buying drugs from a known street dealer and seeking treatment for an addiction.

Evidence uncovered by Roger with the help of a former FBI agent showed that Dennis had contact with the dealer, Jeffrey Paul Crosby, in the hours before and after his wife’s death.

Crosby, 44, who has a 2011 drug dealing conviction, was arrested in July and later indicted on a cocaine trafficking charge. He pleaded not guilty and is free on bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter.