Psychology board investigating murder suspect Gregory ‘Brent’ Dennis

The head of the Nevada Board of Psychological Examiners said Tuesday the agency is investigating the actions of Boulder City psychologist Gregory “Brent” Dennis, who is accused of killing his wife.

Dennis, 54, was arrested last week and charged with murder in the 2015 death of Susan Winters.

“We are aware of the case, and we’re looking into the allegations made and how it affects his licensure,” said Morgan Alldredge, the board’s executive director. “Some of the allegations are serious and directly affecting his ability to practice.”

Dennis was released on bail late Monday and can still see patients because the psychology board has not taken any disciplinary action against him.

Alldredge said Dennis’ arrest could come up at a regularly scheduled board meeting on Friday, without publicly identifying him, because he has not been formally notified of the discussion.

”We’re all just trying to figure out how to do this the best and safest way for everybody.” Alldredge explained.

Winters’ father, Danny Winters, criticized the board for its lack of action.

“In my opinion, I think it’s terrible that he’s allowed to continue seeing patients and treating people when he’s charged with murder,” the father said Tuesday. “I think they need to take a long hard look at this. Is he the kind of person they want representing psychologists in Nevada?”

Danny Winters and his wife, Avis, filed a complaint against Dennis with the board in 2015 based on his drug use and alleged role in their daughter’s death.

The board dismissed the complaint, citing a lack of supporting facts.

Then in October the parents filed a second complaint after Dennis admitted in a civil deposition that he bought drugs from a street dealer and sought treatment for substance abuse.

In a declaration of arrest obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Henderson police alleged that Dennis regularly obtained prescription painkillers from his own patients.

