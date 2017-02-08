Psychology board suspends license of murder suspect Gregory ‘Brent’ Dennis

The Nevada Board of Psychological Examiners issued an emergency order late Tuesday suspending the license of Boulder City psychologist Gregory “Brent” Dennis, who is accused of killing his wife.

Dennis, 54, was arrested last week and charged with murder in the 2015 death of Susan Winters.

In a four-page order, the psychology board based its decision on Dennis’ admitted drug addiction and new allegations contained in a Henderson police report, which alleges he obtained controlled substances from a known drug dealer and his own patients. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on the police report’s allegations after Dennis’ arrest.

The board’s order, which is effective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, alleges that to allow Dennis to continue practicing as a psychologist “would be a danger to the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Nevada.”

Earlier Tuesday, the board’s executive director, Morgan Alldredge said: “We are aware of the case, and we’re looking into the allegations made and how it affects his licensure. Some of the allegations are serious and directly affecting his ability to practice.”

Dennis was released on $250,000 bail bail late Monday.

Winters’ father, Danny Winters, criticized the board for its lack of action in an interview with the Review-Journal earlier in the day.

“In my opinion, I think it’s terrible that he’s allowed to continue seeing patients and treating people when he’s charged with murder,” the father said. “I think they need to take a long hard look at this. Is he the kind of person they want representing psychologists in Nevada?”

Danny Winters and his wife, Avis, filed a complaint against Dennis with the board in 2015 based on his drug use and alleged role in their daughter’s death.

The board dismissed the complaint, citing a lack of supporting facts.

Then in October the parents filed a second complaint after Dennis admitted in a civil deposition that he bought drugs from a street dealer and sought treatment for substance abuse.

In the police report, a Henderson detective alleged that Dennis regularly obtained prescription painkillers from his own patients.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter