Roommates told Las Vegas police they saw suspect fleeing from scene of fatal stabbing

Roommates in a northwest valley home where a fatal stabbing occurred Sunday told Las Vegas police they saw the suspect fleeing from the scene.

Jacob Driscoll, 20, was arrested less than a mile from the scene of the crime — a small, dilapidated home on North Princeton Street, near West Washington Avenue and North Decatur Boulevard. Driscoll is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

A Las Vegas police arrest report accuses Driscoll of stabbing Kevin Zaldana multiple times shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Zaldana died at University Medical Center.

Zaldana and Driscoll shared a room in the home, according to the arrest report.

Roommates told police they heard Zaldana screaming and saw him staggering down the hallway. He told roommates that Driscoll had stabbed him, the report said.

The roommates then told police that they saw Driscoll running away from the home.

About an hour later, a woman called for police and said Driscoll had been banging on her door. He was “out of breath and wanting a place to stay,” the report said.

Officers arrested Driscoll soon after. He told police that he was homeless and did not know the Princeton house or Zaldana, according to the arrest report. When detectives pressed him further, he demanded a lawyer.

According to the report, Driscoll had blood on his jacket.

