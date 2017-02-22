Shadow Ridge students cope with recent deaths of classmates

Several students at Shadow Ridge High School wore red shirts Tuesday in honor of Tiris Coleman Jr., the 17-year-old who was fatally shot Sunday near the West Las Vegas Library.

The school is familiar with grief. Coleman was the fourth Shadow Ridge student to die since August.

“It’s just been a rough year,” Principal Travis Warnick told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday. “Thankfully we’re a pretty tight-knit family, and we’ve leaned on each other to get through.”

Coleman, a Shadow Ridge senior and a varsity lineman on the school’s football team, was shot about 5 p.m. Sunday after an altercation near the 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. library, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He died less than a half-hour later at University Medical Center.

“I probably talked to him every single day,” the principal said of Coleman. “He was always the one who would come up and say, ‘Hello. What’s going on?’ every single day.”

On Monday, the football team’s approximately 40 players worked out together in the wake of Coleman’s death, head coach Travis Foster said.

“They’re doing OK,” Foster said Tuesday. “The approach we’re taking is to get them together and have them spend time with one another. It’s a sobering situation to have something happen to your teammate. The kids are just kind of bonding together.”

Foster said Coleman was known as a funny and energetic teen both on and off the field.

“It’s rare that you have a kid that’s involved in so many different cliques,” Foster said. “Everyone was friendly with the kid. It’s certainly a shock.”

The Clark County School District confirmed that a grief counselor was on the school’s campus Tuesday.

“We are monitoring our students to ensure they have the support and resources they need to get through this difficult time,” read a letter sent home to parents Tuesday. “It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at such a young age. This student will always be remembered as a part of our school family.”

No suspect has been named in Coleman’s slaying, but detectives believe the shooter was a juvenile. A group of three young males was seen running south from the scene after shots were fired.

Anyone with information about Coleman’s death may contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521.

