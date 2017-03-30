Shooting near East Las Vegas elementary school leaves 1 man dead

A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called about 8:45 p.m. to 4656 Van Buren Ave., near Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, after receiving reports that a man had been shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. W. Graham said.

When police arrived, they found the man dead. His body was between the house at 4656 Van Buren and the house next door at 4652 Van Buren Ave. He’d been shot in the head.

Lt. Dan McGrath said officers have been to the 4652 Van Buren address multiple times this year. It took some time for homicide detectives to begin working because people inside that house refused to leave for police, although McGrath was hesitant to call it a standoff. He said it took about 30 minutes for the occupants to leave.

“We believe that one residence is probably involved somehow,” McGrath said.

It wasn’t clear whether the man was shot inside or outside the home. It appeared he had been near the front of the home at one point, McGrath said. Officers found a bloody hand print on the outside of the house.

A security camera at nearby Ira J. Earl Elementary School was pointed toward the scene, McGrath said. As a result, Clark County School District police were helping Metro with security footage.

“I’m not sure how good the quality is,” he said.

Witnesses told police they heard arguing prior to hearing gunshots. Shortly after, McGrath said, they saw two men and a woman run east on Van Buren.

Metro was checking with neighbors to see if they had any security footage of those three people.

No motive was known, but McGrath said it might have been a gang-related shooting.

This is the 45th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 39th investigated by Metro in 2017.

The coroner’s office will identify the man killed once his family has been notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.