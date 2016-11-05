Shooting near Nellis Air Force Base leaves 1 dead, police searching for suspects

Police say a man was shot and killed in las Vegas and there are no suspects in custody.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday near Puebla Street and San Miguel Avenue, not far from Nellis Air Force Base.

According to investigators, the victim was walking with another man and a woman when they were approached by three men.

An altercation erupted.

Police say one of the three men pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times. At least six shots were fired.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are searching for the suspects and have not yet released any information about them.