Smoke shop shooting victim identified as 13-year-old from Las Vegas

The boy who was shot and killed Friday evening by a smoke shop employee in southwest Las Vegas was 13.

He was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Fabriccio Patti of Las Vegas. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Patti and two other teens were wearing masks when they entered the shop at 8665 W. Flamingo Road near Durango Drive about 5:20 p.m. and may have intended to commit a robbery, Las Vegas police said. A store employee, who has not been identified, fired about five rounds, one of which hit Patti in the head, police said.

The two other teens, who were not identified because of their ages, were arrested soon after the incident, a police spokesman said Monday. The spokesman could not say whether the other teens or the employee will face charges related to the shooting.

Patti was an eighth-grader at Lawrence Junior High School, said David Roddy, a spokesman for the Clark County School District. He also spent seventh grade at Lawrence, but attended Guinn Middle School when he was in the sixth grade.

A crisis response team will provide counseling services to staff and students at Lawrence.

