Stepfather of victim accused in Las Vegas Valley stabbing

The man arrested in connection with a fatal northeast Las Vegas Valley stabbing was the victim’s stepfather, according to an arrest report.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 300 block of North Nellis Boulevard near a walking trail. Detroy Horn, 34, was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit after officers found him suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Horn died about 30 minutes later, police said.

Arnold Whitehead, 54, was arrested Sunday.

The arrest report states surveillance video near where Horn was found shows Whitehead leaving the area about 3:15 p.m.

Detectives obtained still images from the video and spoke to Horn’s family. Regina James, a family member, identified the man in the video as Whitehead and stepfather to the victim. James told police Horn and Whitehead were arguing in her apartment Saturday, just north of where Horn was stabbed.

“The argument became so heated,” she asked the two to leave, according to the arresting document.

On Saturday, Horn was trying to run as Whitehead grabbed him and stabbed him, pleading with Whitehead to “leave me alone,” a witness told police. The witness told police the same person she saw running from the area was the same man in the still images.

Detectives matched the pattern of the shoes Whitehead was wearing to the partial bloody shoe prints found in the area of the stabbing, police said.

Whitehead is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

This is the 14th homicide investigated by Metro and the 17th homicide in Clark County in 2017.

