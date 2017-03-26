Suspect charged, victim identified in Las Vegas Strip bus shooting

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man following Saturday’s deadly bus shooting on the Strip and the Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim.

Rolando Bueno Cardenas faces charges of murder, attempted murder and burglary, jail and booking records show. He also faces a charge of firing a gun in a prohibited area.

His arrest is connected to the death of 57-year-old Gary Breitling of Sidney, Montana.

Breitling’s family has created a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs.

The Clark County Detention Center is holding Cardenas without bail for the murder and attempted murder charges. Cardenas does not appear to have a prior criminal history in Clark County.

His arrest follows an hourslong standoff in front of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Saturday. A man believed to be in his 50s shot two people on a Regional Transportation Commission bus about 10:50 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department. The two people shot were both taken to University Medical Center, where one died.

Police said the man remained inside the bus after the shooting, prompting officers to treat the scene as a barricade situation. After several hours, the man surrendered to police without incident.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this article. Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.