Suspect in fatal Las Vegas Strip shooting told police victim had threatened him

The transient man accused of fatally shooting a bus passenger Saturday on the Strip told police he only wanted to scare him, arrest records show.

Roland Bueno Cardenas, 55, of Las Vegas faces charges of open murder with use of a firearm, attempted murder with use of a firearm, burglary while in possession of a firearm, and discharging a gun within a vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday. Police initially identified him as Rolando Cardenas.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, a large man sat next to Cardenas, making him fear for his safety. He told police he heard the man threaten him.

Gary Breitling, 57, of Sidney, Montana, was fatally shot while getting off the bus in front of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Another man who was wounded in the shooting is expected to survive.

Cardenas was arrested after an hourslong standoff that began about 11 a.m. Saturday. Cardenas, who had been sitting in the rear of the bus, stood and fired several rounds from a handgun. Police have said Cardenas was shooting for “no apparent reason.”

Police said Cardenas remained inside after the shooting, prompting officers to treat the scene as a barricade situation. Metro called in its crisis negotiators and SWAT team to help.

After several hours, the man surrendered to police peacefully.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.