Suspect named in fatal New Year’s Day beating in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have named a suspect in the fatal beating of a 64-year-old man on New Year’s Day.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a home the 6100 block of Blossom Knoll Avenue, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Jones Boulevard, about 5:15 p.m. Sunday after a family disturbance turned physical.

Jorge Antonio Castillo-Echeagary suffered trauma to his face and was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Las Vegas police said the North Las Vegas man was dating a woman who also lived at the Blossom Knoll home. The woman’s son fought with him, the department wrote in a statement.

The son, who police identified Tuesday as 31-year-old Edgar Umanzor, left the home after the confrontation and remains at large.

“Edgar Umanzor should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” Metro wrote in a release Tuesday morning.

Castillo-Echeagary’s death was the second homicide Metro investigated in 2017.

Anyone with information about Umanzor’s whereabouts should call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0283. Find @lauxkimber on Twitter.