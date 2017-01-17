Posted Updated 

Suspect narrowed down but not yet named in shooting of former Chaparral football star

Richard Nelson (Jesse Scheve/ Missouri State University)

A football that people passed around and signed at a vigil in honor of Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas. Nelson was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Keyara McKinsey lights a candle at a vigil in honor of Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas. Nelson was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Memorabilia that belonged to Richard Nelson at his home on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Sandy Lopez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JournalismSandy

Bianey Castillo is consoled by Mara Moya, 17, at a vigil to honor Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas. Nelson was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chaparral High School's Richard Nelson, left, receives his courage award during the Best of Nevada Preps awards banquet at the Red Rock hotel-casino Saturday, June 4, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidjaybecker

Chaparral High School's Richard Nelson, left, receives his courage award during the Best of Nevada Preps awards banquet at the Red Rock hotel-casino Saturday, June 4, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are “actively looking” for the 17-year-old boy they believed fired the shots that killed former Chaparral High School football star Richard Nelson late Saturday.

Nelson, 18, was fatally shot after intervening in a fight between his sister and several other people outside a home on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Family members told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Nelson wasn’t the kind of person to seek trouble, but that in the moment, he was determined to protect his older sister.

About 7:35 p.m., just seconds after pulling someone off his sister, Nelson was shot multiple times.

The Missouri State University freshman and football player was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“My son died in my arms,” Nelson’s mother, Roxanne Bruce, told the Review-Journal on Sunday. “He took his last breath in my arms.”

Police have not yet named the 17-year-old suspect, who is wanted on at least one murder charge, nor the suspect’s mother, who is wanted on at least one accessory charge. But detectives know who they are and are tracking them down.

The mother was believed to be present when Nelson was slain and reportedly drove her son away from the scene shortly after shots were fired, police said.

“We are still requesting they turn themselves in as soon as possible,” McGrath said. “If (the mother) doesn’t come forward, we will find them and make sure they face justice for what happened.”

Anyone with information about the case and the whereabouts of the shooting suspect is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 