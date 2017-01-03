Suspects on the loose after northeast valley shooting leaves one man dead

A confrontation between possible neighbors escalated Monday night and ended in the shooting death of a man in the northeast valley.

Police officers received at least five calls of reported gunshots around 9:15 p.m. at 2221 Exeter Drive, near East Lake Mead Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a white man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said during a Monday night briefing with the media.

The man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died about 30 minutes later.

Police said the man and suspected shooters were heard arguing outside of his apartment just before the shots were fired. The victim’s girlfriend was inside and heard the gunshots, but didn’t witness the shooting.

The suspects were seen running shortly after shot were heard and are believed to live in the immediate surrounding area, according to McGrath.

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath on the shooting death near Exeter & Lake Mead Blvd. Shooting happened after an argument w/ possible neighbors #RJnowpic.twitter.com/35O0WEMhCL — Rio Lacanlale (@riolacanlale) January 3, 2017

Metro has varying descriptions of the suspects, ranging from white or hispanic men who might be juveniles. A number of people heard the shots, but neighbors did not recognize the suspects, McGrath said.

The shooting does not appear to be gang or drug-related, although Metro “has had some issues up here in this area,” McGrath said.

