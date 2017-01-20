Teen appears in court to face charges in Chaparral grad’s killing

A 17-year-old appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday to face a murder charge in the fatal shooting that left former Chaparral football player Richard Nelson dead.

Richard Newsome surrendered to police three days after the Saturday night shooting, along with his mother, Tianna Thomas, 37, who was wanted in connection with the slaying.

Nelson, 18, was fatally shot after intervening in a fight between his sister and several other people outside a home on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Sometime before the fight that resulted in Nelson’s death, an initial argument broke out Saturday between Nelson’s older sister, Oniesha Coleman, and her girlfriend while they talked on the phone, according to a police report.

Nelson, a Missouri State University freshman and football player, was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Newsome faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon and is to be prosecuted in the adult justice system.

Thomas was charged with one count of harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center with a bail of $5,000. Jail records show that she was released Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.