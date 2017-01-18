Teen suspect in killing of Chaparral grad surrenders in Las Vegas with mother

Las Vegas police said the 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of former Chaparral High School football player Richard Nelson surrendered Tuesday, along with his mother, who was reportedly wanted on an accessory charge.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, he had not been named as of Tuesday afternoon, but police said he was booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

The teen’s mother, Tianna Thomas, 37, was booked Tuesday afternoon into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender.

Nelson, 18, was fatally shot Saturday night after intervening in a fight between his sister and several other people outside a home in the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Family members told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Nelson wasn’t the kind of person to seek trouble, but that in the moment, he was determined to protect his older sister.

About 7:35 p.m., just seconds after pulling someone off his sister, Nelson was shot multiple times.

The Missouri State University freshman and football player was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said both the murder suspect and his mother were wanted in connection with Nelson’s death because the mother was at the scene of the shooting and may have driven her son away from the scene shortly after shots were fired.

An arrest report with more details on the mother’s suspected role was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about Nelson’s death may contact the Metropolitan Police Department homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.