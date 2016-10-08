Trio convicted in 2014 slaying in west Las Vegas Valley

Three men were convicted Friday in the west valley robbery and slaying of a 48-year-old man.

A Clark County jury found Jorge Mendoza, 34, guilty of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and six other counts for his role in a September 2014 home invasion-turned-killing. The same panel convicted David Murphy, 38, and Joey Laguna, 39, of second-degree murder and six other counts.

An unarmed man, Monty Gibson, was killed after a gun battle broke out at 1661 Broadmere St., near West Charleston Boulevard and South Hualapai Way.

Police responded to the area about 8:30 p.m. and followed a trail of blood to an abandoned 9 mm rifle and to Mendoza, who was hiding in a car about 100 yards from the scene of the shooting. He’d been shot in his left leg.

Summer Rice, 33, and Robert Figueroa, 30, who testified at the trial for Mendoza, Laguna and Murphy, have pleaded guilty in the case and await sentencing.

Mendoza, Laguna and Murphy are scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.