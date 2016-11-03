Woman booked on murder charge after death of 2 year old

One woman was booked on a murder charge following the death of a 2-year-old girl at an apartment complex near McCarran International Airport in October.

Diana Eldridge, 24, was booked into Clark County Detention Center 5 p.m. Wednesday on one count of open murder and two counts of child abuse with substantial bodily or mental harm.

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified the 2-year-old girl as Jasmine Sherfield of Las Vegas.

Police responded about 7 a.m. to the Bay Bridge Apartments, 5400 Maryland Parkway, near Russell Road Oct. 18. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Abuse and Neglect detail responded to the scene.

The coroner’s officer hadn’t yet identified the cause and manner of Sherfield’s death as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.