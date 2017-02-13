Woman charged in death of man whose body was burned, dismembered

An additional person has been charged in the death of a man whose body was found burned and dismembered in a vacant lot in the northeast Las Vegas Valley in December.

Kelsea Wray Glass, 21, was booked into Clark County Detention Center Saturday night. She faces murder, kidnapping, robbery and conspiracy charges, according to jail and court records.

Hers is the third arrest in the death of Ulyses Cesar Molina, who went by “Cezar,” according to family. Molina was killed on Christmas over a complicated love triangle, according to an arrest report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this month.

She was booked on charges identical to those filed against George Malaperdas, 31, and Anthony Newton, 37, who were arrested in Molina’s death earlier this year.

Glass has prior convictions of conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny and credit or debit card fraud dating back to 2015, court records show.

The arrest report indicates a woman identified as Kelsea Wray was at the center of the love triangle.

Both Newton and Molina were romantically involved with Wray, the report indicates.

In an interview with police, Malaperdas told officers Wray “set up Molina and called him to the apartment where Newton was waiting.” Molina was at Wray’s apartment when Newton suddenly knocked on the door, came inside and began arguing with him, the report said.

As the confrontation played out, Molina was knocked to the ground, bleeding from the forehead, when Malaperdas arrived and immediately joined in, kicking Molina and yelling about Molina having sex with his sister, who also is Newton’s wife.

Malaperdas and Newton then tied up Molina, according to the report. Newton stood over Molina, put his foot against Molina’s throat and stepped down until Molina “was not moving anymore.”

His body was found early Dec. 28 by a homeless woman sleeping in the lot on the 2000 block of Dolly Lane, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive.

Only a torso and legs were recovered, but a DNA test proved the remains were those of Molina, family said.

