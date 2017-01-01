Woman dies after being shot in central Las Vegas

A woman has died after she was shot early New Year’s morning in the central valley.

The shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Cambridge Street, Lt. Steve Summers with Metro said. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she later died.

Lt. Dan McGrath with Metro said the shooting may have been accidental.

Homicide detectives are at the scene now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

