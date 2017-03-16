Woman fatally shot in backyard of northwest valley home identified

A young woman shot dead in the backyard of a vacant northwest home has been identified.

She was 19-year-old Alyssa Sayago of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Police found Sayago with a gunshot wound to the head Monday evening on the 8500 block of Copper Knoll Avenue, near North Durango Drive and West Gowan Road. The cororner’s office has ruled Sayago’s death a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Sayago had met with two men at the vacant house, which was for sale. She was killed shortly after entering the home’s backyard.

Police have not made any arrests.

“The thing that stuck out to me the most about Alyssa was how big her dreams were and how motivated she was to go and get them,” friend Ryne Milner posted to Facebook. “Those dreams were ripped away late last night by two cowards.”

Friends of Sayago have established a GoFundMe campaign to cover the family’s funeral expenses.

“While heaven received an Angel, we have lost one of the kindest souls on Earth,” family friend Sonja Spears wrote in the GoFundMe campaign. “She will be eternally missed and will remain forever in the hearts of those who had the honor of knowing her.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.