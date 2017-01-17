Woman found dead in apartment suffered multiple gunshot wounds

The woman found dead in a northeast valley apartment Monday morning suffered from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

A family member went to check on the woman at her apartment, 429 North Lamb Blvd., near Stewart Avenue, about 9:45 a.m. Monday. The family member told police that she had not heard from the woman for some time.

The relative found the woman, who is believed to be in her late 20s, dead inside the apartment and called police, the department said.

It was later determined that the woman suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The woman’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is the sixth homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.