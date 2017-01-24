Woman found shot to death in northeast Las Vegas apartment identified

A woman found dead in her northeast valley apartment last week has been identified.

The Clark County coroner on Tuesday identified the woman as Adrianna George, 27, of Las Vegas.

George was found dead on Jan. 16 about 9:50 a.m. in an apartment near North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Her family hadn’t heard from her for some time before her death and her apartment appeared to have been broken into and ransacked, police said.

The coroner has not yet ruled George’s cause and manner of death, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.