Woman killed in double homicide Wednesday was 27-year-old Las Vegas resident

The woman killed in a double homicide Wednesday night near downtown Las Vegas has been identified.

She was 27-year-old Alyssa Velasco of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Velasco and Myron Manghum, 33, of North Las Vegas were found dead in an apartment after police responded to reports of a shooting about 11 p.m.

According to the coroner’s office, Velasco died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck, and Manghum died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police initially responded to the 700 block of McWilliams Avenue in response to a man outside with gunshot wounds to his hands. Officers traced his movements back to the apartment, on the 900 block of West Washington Avenue, where the two bodies were found.

The man with hand injuries was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

The investigation indicates that two men, who had been at the residence earlier that evening, knocked on the door and were allowed in. A quarrel over drugs ensued, and “they just started shooting,” Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.