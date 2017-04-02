Woman suspected of killing boyfriend in Las Vegas

Police say a woman killed the man she had been dating Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Thunder Street in the west valley. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Metro said.

Outside the apartment stood the man’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Lisa Hollopeter, who was arrested in connection with the homicide, police said.

Metro’s homicide section determined that the couple had been experiencing relationship trouble and named Hollopeter as the suspect.

The man’s death is the 47th homicide in Clark County in 2017 and the 41st homicide investigated by Metro.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity once family has been notified.

