ICE again lists Clark County as ‘non-cooperative’ on immigration enforcement

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency again listed Clark County among the top “non-cooperative jurisdictions” in enforcing federal immigration laws this week.

The public shaming by the agency occurred on the same day county Sheriff Joseph Lombardo was in Washington, D.C., to meet with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Security on immigration issues.

ICE’s second weekly report on jurisdictions that declined immigration detainers — requests for local jails to hold potentially deportable inmates for up to 48 hours — listed Clark County as having the fourth highest number of detainers issued for the week of Feb. 4-10. ICE submitted 54 detainer requests to Clark County that week, it said.

As was the case with its first weekly report, the agency did not explicitly state that those requests were denied, saying only it “expects these detainers to reflect as declined … in future weekly reports.”

Los Angeles County, also considered a “non-cooperative jurisdiction” by ICE, had the most detainer requests for week 2, with 162.

The weekly reports are required by an executive order issued in January by President Donald Trump.

The Metropolitan Police Department, which operates the Clark County Detention Center where the lack of cooperation allegedly occurs, called the first report unfair and inaccurate. The Police Department has said it has been cooperating with the feds this year, although in years past it has not.

Lombardo was in Washington with Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell on Wednesday to meet with the DHS, which oversees ICE, and Sessions about immigration enforcement.

Details about that meeting were not available Thursday. Lombardo is scheduled to return to Las Vegas on Monday.

Las Vegas police have had a strained relationship with the feds on immigration since 2014, when the agency publicly said it would not honor detainer requests that required them to hold inmates beyond the standard “probable cause” period due to constitutional concerns raised by federal lawsuits at the time.

The department also has rejected characterizations that Las Vegas is a “sanctuary city,” a label usually used in reference to jurisdictions that have passed ordinances stating that they will not honor ICE detainer requests for undocumented immigrants in custody for relatively minor crimes.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.