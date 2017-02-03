Kelly Elementary lockdown lifted while Las Vegas police search for car thieves

Kelly Elementary School was briefly on lockdown Friday while the Metropolitan Police Department searched for three people who stole a car in the area.

The car thieves fled from a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Weaver Drive about 8:47 a.m. Friday. The vehicle crashed into a light pole after the trio jumped out.

At 10 a.m. Friday police said the lockdown was lifted but the suspects were still at large.

