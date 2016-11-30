Las Vegas business owner pleads guilty to obstructing IRS laws

A Las Vegas woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to obstructing IRS laws for under-reporting income from her dry-cleaning business.

Judith Woodward, 58, entered the guilty plea for false returns she filed between 2005 and 2009, federal prosecutors said. Woodward, previously known as Judith Atwell, was the 99 percent owner and joint operator of Canyon Gate Cleaners.

Woodward kept hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash receipts from her business without reporting the income and spent the money on personal expenses such as credit card payments and vehicles.

Under her plea agreement, Woodward admitted that the IRS lost about $212,000 because of her actions.

Sentencing is set for March 9. Woodward faces up to three years in prison, supervised release and a requirement to pay restitution and penalties.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2904. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.