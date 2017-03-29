Las Vegas high school student accused of making terroristic threats

A Durango High School student was arrested Tuesday for making terroristic threats on Twitter, according to Clark County School District police.

“We’re taking it very serious,” police Capt. Ken Young said.

Police traced rumors of the threats to a 16-year-old student who did not attend school on Tuesday. He was arrested at his residence sometime after 3 p.m., police said.

Young said police did not find any weapons that would make the threat credible.

The school is located at 7100 West Dewey Drive, Near Rainbow Boulevard.

A West Career and Technical Academy student was also arrested Tuesday after bringing a BB gun to the high school.

