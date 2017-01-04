Las Vegas lawyer accused of stealing millions from clients arrested

Embattled probate lawyer Robert Graham was arrested Wednesday after being indicted by a Clark County grand jury in connection with the theft of $2.1 million from clients.

He faces three felony counts each of theft and exploitation of an older/vulnerable person and two gross misdemeanor counts of destroying evidence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney J. P. Raman said in court Wednesday that Graham may have stolen more than $15 million from his clients.

Records show Graham was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on $5 million bail.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing and he expects to file more charges.

“We felt it was necessary to quickly seek an indictment on this case to ensure that evidence was preserved and that Mr. Graham was unable to cause any further financial damage to families in our community,” Wolfson said. ”Attorneys are held to a high ethical standard, which evokes a certain level of trust from their clients, and the violation of that trust is unacceptable.”

The State Bar of Nevada filed a complaint against Graham last month alleging that he stole millions of dollars from dozens of clients before abruptly closing the Lawyers West office in Summerlin on Dec. 2.

Las Vegas police and the FBI have been jointly investigating the disappearance of the funds.

The indictment centers around $2.1 million stolen from three of his cases between July 9, 2013, and Dec. 2, 2016. Two of the cases involved elderly victims and one involved a “vulnerable” victim, according to the indictment.

“But this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Raman said. “There will be many, many more victims and much more monetary theft.”

While Graham shuttered his firm, he logged into a corporate drop box and deleted nearly 3,000 files that related to clients, wire transfers and operations, according to the prosecutor.

“He’s facing extremely serious criminal charges — not only what we have on him today, but what we’ll be bringing in the future,” Raman said. “He will obviously be facing significant punishment when he answers to the full scope of the crimes committed.”

The indictment alleges that Graham stole $1 million from the estate of Michael Macknin, $595,596 from the estate of Lois Lee and $471,585 from the special needs trust of Thane Parton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.