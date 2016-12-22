Las Vegas man arrested, accused of throwing girlfriend out window

A Las Vegas man was arrested Monday after he threw his girlfriend from a 2nd-story window and tried to escape from an interrogation room, police said.

Yul Bennerman, 53, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, domestic battery with substantial bodily harm, coercion with force or threat of force, and attempted escape by a felony prisoner, according to his arrest report.

Bennerman’s roommate told police he was in the garage of their east valley home, near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue, Monday night when he heard shouting from the second floor and then the sound of something hitting his car outside.

When he went out to check, he found his female roommate lying on the ground near the car, which had been parked in the driveway.

The woman was hospitalized with a broken back, wrist and cheekbone, as well as a bite wound on her finger and several small cuts.

At the hospital, the woman told detectives that she and Bennerman were drinking in their bedroom when he started acting aggresive toward her.

She left and went into a spare bedroom, but Bennerman followed and attacked her, punching her in the face and head. When she tried to fight back, he bit her. He told her he was going to kill her and then himself, the report said.

The woman told police she lost her balance when Bennerman shoved her into an open window. She fell partway through, and as her upper body hung from the window, he grabbed her legs and pushed her out.

After he pushed her through the window, he went downstairs, took her phone from her pocket and ran.

According to the report, officers found Bennerman hiding behind a tree near the home and took him to the Northeast Area Command substation for questioning.

When officers left the interrogation room to fill out his arrest paperwork, Bennerman began banging his hands on the table and yelling. He told officers that he needed to use the restroom, but when one of his hands was uncuffed he attempted to break free and escape.

Officers restrained him and were able to complete the booking process the following day. Bennerman is being held without bail at CCDC and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for early January, according to the detention center.

