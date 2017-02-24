Las Vegas man arrested after threatening to kill family with knife, Metro reports say

A Las Vegas man was arrested early Feb. 17 after his wife told police he threatened his family with a knife, an arrest report shows.

Before midnight Feb. 16, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call on the 8800 block of Horizon Wind Avene, near Blue Diamond Road and El Capitan Way, the report said. Brian Phillip Higgins, 35, was reportedly armed with a knife and dangerous.

According to the report, the woman told police her husband hit her several times on the back of the head. He then cut himself with a box cutter, making superficial scratches on his face and arms, and said, “I will tell the cops that you did this,” the report said.

Throughout the incident, the woman was holding her newborn baby, the report said. Her 8-year-old son was also in the home, whom the husband punched and pushed to the ground, the woman told police.

After the initial confrontation, the woman told police her husband then forced her, the boy and the infant into a bathroom at knifepoint and told them, “I am going to kill you all,” the report said.

The husband then snatched the keys for the family car, threw a “large silver candle holder” at the woman holding the infant and drove away.

Police found the woman “crying in pain” with bumps to the back of the head, Metro’s domestic violence report said. The son was found with multiple bruises to his legs and rib cage.

Higgins faces charges of assault and battery, child abuse and kidnapping.

A preliminary hearing is slated for March 13. His bail is set for $75,000.

