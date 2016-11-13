Las Vegas police arrest man accused of attacking his girlfriend

Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of attacking his girlfriend and leaving her with five facial fractures and four broken ribs.

Police responded to an assault and battery call Oct. 28 at a northeast valley strip mall. Officers arriving at the scene near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street found a woman, unconscious and bleeding, on the ground in the parking lot. The Metropolitan Police Department called in an FBI agent to help identify the woman as 26-year-old Kasandra Kalinich based on her fingerprints and tattoos.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store showed Kalinich walking through the parking lot and talking on her cellphone just after 4 a.m. A sport utility vehicle pulled into the parking lot and a man ran from the vehicle toward her. The footage shows the man bodyslamming Kalinich to the ground and punching, kicking and stomping on her face and chest.

Kalinich was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, but a UMC representative said Thursday that she was no longer there.

Michael Estes, 32, was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, domestic battery with substantial bodily harm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Estes is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 22.

