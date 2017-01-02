Las Vegas police arrest man after car chase ends with crash into house

A car chase between police and a person wanted in a robbery resulted in a crash into a residence in downtown Las Vegas early Monday.

About 2:30 a.m., the man fled police on U.S. Highway 95, exiting at northbound Easten Avenue and crashing into a house at 2505 Jansen Ave., Metro’s Lt. David Gordon said.

The crash damaged the porch, a parked vehicle and a block wall.

The 36-year-old driver ran from the vehicle but was taken into custody after police found him hiding in the backyard of 2501 Jansen Ave., Gordon said.

A passenger in the car remained at the scene and was later released.

