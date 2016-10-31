Las Vegas police arrest student for making threats at Desert Oasis High School

A Desert Oasis High School student has been arrested in connection to threats directed at students, according to an email from school principal A.J. Adams.

“The case is still under investigation,” the email reads, and “all I can say is that a student made a very real threat towards our students and our campus.”

An email from Adams earlier that week indicates that “Metro acted quickly to ensure that there was no longer a threat to our students or to our school.”

Clark County School District police captain Ken Young confirmed that the incident occurred sometime last week but refused to comment.

Desert Oasis High School, 6600 W. Erie Ave., is in southwest Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

