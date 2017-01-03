Las Vegas police ID suspect in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 officers

The man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured two Las Vegas police officers Monday night has been identified.

Joseph Brunetti, 31, was arrested on three counts of DUI with substantial bodily harm and three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded to a minor car crash that happened about 5:30 p.m. near East Sahara and Burnham avenues. Just before 7 p.m., two officers were standing in front of a patrol car, helping two people involved in the crash, when another vehicle rear-ended the patrol car, police said. The police car hit the four people.

The driver who crashed into the patrol car fled the scene. Brunetti later was arrested at his residence.

Police said no serious injuries were suffered in the crash.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.