Las Vegas police identify man arrested after 8-hour barricade

The man taken into custody after a barricade situation that lasted more than eight hours Monday has been identified.

Daniel A. Pulizzano, 33, was taken into custody at the scene, 7761 Cherry River Drive, after he surrendered to the SWAT team about 5:45 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police initially went to the residence about 9:15 a.m. to perform a welfare check on a woman. Metro spokesman Lt. Steve Summers said the barricaded suspect had multiple felony warrants and a “violent history.”

Pulizzano was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two charges of domestic battery and one charge each of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping in the second degree and battery domestic violence, according to jail records.

