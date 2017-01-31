Las Vegas police investigate swastika graffiti on Mexican Consulate and nearby church

Workers at the Mexican Consulate of Las Vegas were greeted Monday morning by a large swastika defacing the side of their building.

The consulate, at 823 S. Sixth St. near Las Vegas Boulevard, filed a report after finding the graffiti.

Given the nature of the graffiti and the possibility of a hate crime, the Metropolitan Police Department will investigate, Metro spokeswoman Laura Metzer said.

“I guess our city isn’t above racism,” consulate worker Sylvia Mejia said. “Donald Trump gave everyone the voice they were missing. As someone who’s Mexican-American and extremely proud of my heritage, this kind of behavior and vandalism makes me sick.”

The consulate provides legal representation and assistance with documentation to Mexican immigrants of Las Vegas. The consulate also protects the legal rights of Mexican-American workers in the valley.

A nearby church at 600 S. Seventh St. spotted a swastika spray-painted on one of its windows also on Monday.

It’s unknown whether the church, the First Church of Christ Scientist, has filed a report or if Metro believes the incidents are related.

