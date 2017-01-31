Las Vegas police investigating after bound woman dragged and forced into vehicle

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was forcibly removed from a south valley apartment and “placed or thrown” into a vehicle.

Police were contacted shortly after 10:30 a.m. at a 4201 S. Decatur Blvd. apartment complex, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Danny Cordero said. The woman was “only wearing her undergarments” and appeared to be bound and dragged to the vehicle.

Police do not have a description of the woman’s possible kidnapper, but said the vehicle the woman was forced into was a newer body style, white American-made minivan with a partial Texas plate “CT” on the front and back of the van.

The victim was described as a white, 28-year-old woman, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Cordero said Metro is partnering with Nevada Highway Patrol and law enforcement in California and Arizona to find the van and the woman inside.

Anyone who sees the van is asked to call 911.

